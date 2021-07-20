Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SCL traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 413,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,364. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.88. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

