SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Down to $13.88

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $13.53. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 76,276 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

