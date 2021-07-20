SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,271,000 after buying an additional 1,873,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 1,758,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 247,312 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,443,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 88.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 149,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

