SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,191. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

