SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $899.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.