SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Upland Software by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Upland Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

