SG Americas Securities LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enova International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 339.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 39.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter worth $4,481,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

ENVA opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,086 shares of company stock worth $952,288 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

