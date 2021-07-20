SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

