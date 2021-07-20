ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

