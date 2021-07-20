Sentivate One Day Trading Volume Hits $189,951.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and $189,951.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012658 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.00757466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,578,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

