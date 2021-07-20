Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 23.2% in June

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 217,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $40.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Senmiao Technology by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

