Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to “Buy”

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

KB Home stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KB Home by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

