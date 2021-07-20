Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNR. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Pentair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

