Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $69.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

