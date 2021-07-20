Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 103,483 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Seagate Technology worth $50,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $507,862,551.42. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,888,475 shares of company stock valued at $531,663,617 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

