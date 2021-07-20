Scot B. Jarvis Sells 7,761 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50.

FFIV stock opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.