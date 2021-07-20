Scot B. Jarvis Sells 7,761 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50.
FFIV stock opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
