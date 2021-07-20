Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964,183 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.52. 10,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,257. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63.

