Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 249,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

