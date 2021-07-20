Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of FNDB traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.46. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

