Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 385,576 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,576 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $568,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

DGNR stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.