Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 18.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,472.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,587.74. The company has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36, a PEG ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,333.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.22.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

