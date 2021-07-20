Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 175.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,930 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.52% of Vincerx Pharma worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,780 shares of company stock worth $472,999 over the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

