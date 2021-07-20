Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

