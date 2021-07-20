Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 305.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 343.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 745,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

