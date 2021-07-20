Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,213 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 85,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $6,293,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $655,198.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,930 shares of company stock worth $11,500,304. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.06. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 324.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

