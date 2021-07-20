Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89.
Scholastic Company Profile
