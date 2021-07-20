Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

