Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.88 ($9.27).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

FRA SHA traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €7.08 ($8.32). 1,001,299 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.68. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

