SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lowered its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,584 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 6.91% of SB Financial Group worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBFG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBFG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,900. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

