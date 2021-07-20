Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 841,896 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $681,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 202.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 199.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 290,577 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 263,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 119,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

