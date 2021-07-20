Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

