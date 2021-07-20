Sandvik AB (publ)’s (SDVKY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SEB Equities downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

