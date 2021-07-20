Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.63.

SSL stock opened at C$9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.84. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

