Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 65,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.