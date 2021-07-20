Sandler Capital Management Sells 73,430 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sandler Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,430 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $709,830.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,440. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

ABC stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.