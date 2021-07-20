Sandler Capital Management Sells 12,530 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of The Timken worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the first quarter worth about $726,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 38.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the first quarter worth about $266,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 227.3% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 45,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 31,358 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.39. The Timken Company has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

