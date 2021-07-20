Sandler Capital Management Purchases 1,640 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,287 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.09% of Cree worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cree by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cree by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 3.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

CREE opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.22. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.