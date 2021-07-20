Sandler Capital Management Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 130.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 1.5% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Teradyne news, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $59,121.50. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,961 shares of company stock worth $4,254,293. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

