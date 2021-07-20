Sandler Capital Management Has $6.55 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.76 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

