Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 33,000 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $373.04 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.28.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

