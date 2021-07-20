salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $4,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,891 shares of company stock worth $86,543,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

