Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

SBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

SBRA stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

