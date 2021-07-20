Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Short Interest Down 32.9% in June

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 568,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

