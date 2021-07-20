Royal Bank of Canada Sells 52,835 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,835 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.93% of National Vision worth $33,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYE. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

