Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $32,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

CASY stock opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $157.05 and a one year high of $229.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

