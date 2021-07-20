Royal Bank of Canada Has $34.34 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of Liberty Global worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

