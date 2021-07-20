Royal Bank of Canada Has $30.59 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Loews worth $30,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 559,843 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE L opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

