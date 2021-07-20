Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,104 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $33,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 162,620 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00. Also, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

