Royal Bank of Canada Buys 20,512 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HSBC were worth $31,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

