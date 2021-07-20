Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.54. Route1 shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 150 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46.

About Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.