Roth Capital Begins Coverage on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 5.9% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 50.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

